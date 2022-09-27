SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The MLK Health Center and Pharmacy unveiled two new murals on Tuesday.

A local artist, Cathy Cobb, created the murals for the health center. The first, a 70 ft long work of art along the garden fence, is inspired by the garden behind the clinic. It encompasses many flowers and plants in the garden. Birds and butterflies along the mural symbolize each staff member.

Cobb even asked staff, patients, and visitors what their favorite part of the garden was for perspective on what to put on the mural.

“I heard what was their favorite parts of the garden, and I tried to incorporate that loving attention to the garden, mirrors in my mind, the loving attention that they give to each client’s physical body, and I really wanted to replicate that in this work,” said Cobb.

Flowers bring bright colors into new MLK Health mural (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



MLK Health mural includes birds and butterflies along the garden (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Cathy Cobb creates murals for MLK Health (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The second mural, a donor recognition tree, is located inside the building. It has many flowers on the tree. Each one is for someone who donated over $500 during the pandemic.

She says she designed the murals to bring art to people who would not have access to it otherwise.