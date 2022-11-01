BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of friends and family members of Tiffany Pippenger turned grief into joy, on Saturday night at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, by gathering to raise money for college scholarships in Tiffany’s name.

First place winner Charles “Chuck” Harris stole the show as “Cousin Eddie” from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Saturday night at Monster Mash 2. Amy Mercik Francis won 3rd place as Fruity Red Sangria, one of America’s favorite box wines.

Holly Lim, Tiffany’s mom, explains why Monster Mash takes place each year.

“Tiffany caught the flu. She had an autoimmune disease that made her muscles really weak,” said Lim. “She was in Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital for 3 days and we had to airlift her to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. She lived there for four months on an Ecmo machine and was getting better, but she caught pneumonia and that’s what took her life.”

Tiffany’s daughter McKinley was two years old when Tiffany passed and now attends the events each year, dressed in costume and smiling with pride as friends of the family hand donations to her, and she places them in her mother’s scholarship fund.

“McKinley and I stayed in the hospital with Tiffany the whole four months. We never left her,” said Lim. “McKinley probably saw a lot of things that she shouldn’t have, but she got that whole four months of her mother’s life.”

“I went into a depression,” said Lim. “My best friend, Melinda Coyer, kept coming at me and said lets do something– it will help you. So we started this foundation in Tiffany’s memory. My daughter loved children and we’ve send a lot of kids to school on scholarships.”

Coyer, having spent a career in radio, lovingly emcees the events. Ed Walsh also stepped up to emcee Monster Mash 2.

So far, the foundation has given out 48 scholarships in Tiffany’s name.

“The scholarships are $1,000 each,” Lim said. “We pick three students in each school. And we give a $3000 scholarship to Vicki’s School of Dance.”

During Saturday night’s Monster Mash 2 costume contest in honor of Tiffany, Ron A. Petitt and Julie Binderim Reynolds came in 2nd place dressed as “Fire and Ice.”

Funds are raised through ticket sales, donations, silent auctions, and fundraisers.

This year’s Monster Mash silent auction items included two Opal Sonic Ice Machines, grills, vacation packages, portable Weber Grill and a portable cooler, a concealed carry handgun permit classes, professional dental treatments, adult beverages, an automotive detailing package, dinners for 4 and a $300 Coburn’s lighting gift certificate.

Some of the items auctioned off during this year’s live auction included diamond jewelry and angel wing artwork created by T. James, entitled, “The Angel Among Us,” which featured hand-sculpted feathers and German crystals.

The Caravan Band serenaded the costume party and Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant fed the hungry crowd.

To get a ticket to next year’s event, go to Lucky Palace Chinese restaurant at 750 Diamond Jacks Boulevard in Bossier City or go to Eventbrite online.

Students, or their caretakers can apply for a scholarship through the foundation visit www.tiffanystrongfoundation.com.