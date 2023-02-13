LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Every month, KLFY News 10 and Giles Automotive spotlight Louisiana residents who pay it forward. This month, Bob Giles and Sylvia Masters met Rachel Endsley in Target’s parking lot.

After explaining how the program works, Rachel thought of Chanda Thomas, her co-worker of eight years.

“She’s a little bit older than me, but she’s a grandmother, she’s a mom, she’s an aunt and she works several different jobs like 2-3 jobs. She’s always working. She works the weekends.”

Rachel says when Chanda isn’t around her presence is missed, and that’s why she deserved this gift. Rachel arranged for Chanda to meet them at their job. Chanda already knew what Pay It Forward was but didn’t think it would be her receiving the gift.

Bob Giles paid it forward to Rachel who handed the envelope to Chanda. Chanda started to cry and hug everyone. This Pay it Forward would be able to help Chanda, her five children, and 10 grandchildren.

“She just told us how you are a wonderful person. You’re raising your children and your grandchildren; how many jobs that you work. You always come to work with a smile on your face and how deserving you were,” Giles said.