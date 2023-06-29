SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Loved ones and friends gathered in a north Shreveport neighborhood on Thursday morning to memorialize the late Charlie Caldwell.

The gathering in the 1400 block of Peabody Street near Hope Street was a celebration of the former Shreveport City Marshal who tragically died while boating in the Gulf of Mexico in June of 2022.

Family gathered beneath dedicated street sign (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Loved ones gather beneath a street sign dedicated to deceased City Marshal (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Street sign dedicating street to deceased Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

A year later City Marshal James Jefferson joined members of Caldwell’s family and others to honor his memory at a ceremony dedicating the 1400 block of Peabody Street to Charlie Caldwell, Jr.