SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Loved ones and friends gathered in a north Shreveport neighborhood on Thursday morning to memorialize the late Charlie Caldwell.

The gathering in the 1400 block of Peabody Street near Hope Street was a celebration of the former Shreveport City Marshal who tragically died while boating in the Gulf of Mexico in June of 2022.

Family gathered beneath dedicated street sign
Street sign dedicating street to deceased Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr

A year later City Marshal James Jefferson joined members of Caldwell’s family and others to honor his memory at a ceremony dedicating the 1400 block of Peabody Street to Charlie Caldwell, Jr.