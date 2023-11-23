SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year brought a lot of ups and downs to the KTAL/KMSS team. We celebrated a major milestone, 70 years of serving our community! We’ve also seen some faces change as new members join the team and others move to new opportunities.

For this Thanksgiving, the KTAL/KMSS team shared what happened in 2023 that they’re thankful for, both big and small.

Dan and Jacque Jovic (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Anchor Dan Jovic said a memory he is grateful for is “the cruise and to spend time with my wife.” Jacque Jovic added laughing, “What Dan said. In the middle of the ocean, no one can reach you.”

Mark McKay (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

General Manager Mark McKay made a major leap this year and couldn’t be happier. “I married a wonderful man who cares deeply about me.”

Fernanda Hernandez (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Anchor Fernanda Hernandez is a new mom and loves it! “It’s hard to choose a moment or two out of a year that has truly been a great year all around. I am so incredibly thankful every day to be able to spend my days with my family and that I get to do what I love at KTAL. There are a couple of special moments that stick out in my mind this year, and that’s my daughter saying “mama” and getting LASIK, it changed my life! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Casey Ryan (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Sales Manager Casey Ryan is a proud mama and is looking forward to seeing where the future takes her family. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to allow my child to go to college at the University of Arkansas.”

Brittany Defran (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Digital Anchor Brittany Defran made fun memories with her family this year. She said, “Surprising my older sister for her 30th birthday” was one of her favorite moments. “My family and I threw her a surprise party. On Halloween weekend it was fitting to dress up as an era of Karina.”

Michael Murff (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

News Operations Manager Michael Murff is known around the station for his joie de vie. “I am thankful that God allowed me to see another year of living. It’s a blessing to be alive.”

Todd Warren (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren received some exciting news about a new bundle of joy! “I found out that a 3rd grandchild is on the way,” he said smiling.

Glynn Duncan (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Sales Director Glenn Duncan said he and his wife had a big celebration this year. “My wife and I celebrated our 26th anniversary with a European cruise. That was amazing!”

Myriam Samake (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Journalist Myriam Samake is new to KTAL. This year has definitely been an adventure for her! “This year I got my master’s degree, and to celebrate that and my birthday, I traveled to England. Ever since I was a child I dreamed of traveling there, and I finally did it. I visited London and Brighton, and I plan to go back next year because it meant so much to me!”

Michael Phillips (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Promotions Manager Michael Phillips had a challenging year, and we’re so glad he’s back. “After becoming very ill and needing to recover in the hospital for weeks, I’m thankful for the family and friends that welcomed me back to work after I got better.”

Isabella Cheng Chester (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Digital Journalist Isabella Cheng Chester came to KTAL in 2023, and we’re happy to have her. She moved from Australia to Shreveport two years ago. “I am thankful to the NBC Digital team and Terri for letting me be a part of the team. I feel so lucky to have my adorable furbaby Yoshi, my amazing and supportive husband, and all my wonderful friends and family both in Australia and here in the U.S. They make my life so much brighter!”

Malik Newson (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Producer Malik Newson has been beaming with joy lately for a good reason. The thing he’s most thankful for is “Getting engaged, the wedding is Dec. 30!”

Mya Nicholson (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Reporter Mya Nicholson is new to the KTAL team and to Shreveport. This year has brought a lot of firsts for her. “I am thankful for graduating from college and meeting boo and first my job!”

Teneatha Daniels (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Family relationships can be tough, especially during the holidays. Production Supervisor Teneatha Daniels said, “I’m grateful for re-establishing my relationship with my dad.”

James Johnson (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Producer and reporter James Johnson moved down to Shreveport from Philadelphia to join the team this year. He said he’s grateful, “I got to go back home and visit my family.”

Bryan Clevenger (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Production Assistant Bryan Clevenger was excited to make new memories this year with several first time experiences. “I dressed up for Comic Con, and I finally met my nephew.”

Kevin Langley (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Senior Creative Services Producer Kevin Langley joined the team in 2023. He loved the fact that KTAL won a major journalism award. “We received the Edward R. Murrow Award, that was very exciting!”

Danny Foots (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Creative Services Producer Danny Foots is making headway in learning new skills and taking on new challenges. “In April 2023 I successfully built 2 computers by myself for the first time. I use these as editing stations for my freelance/editing jobs.”

Ray Willie (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Assistant Chief Engineer Ray Willie is also new to the KTAL family. He said, “Having the opportunity to be part of the 70th celebration” was a great experience.

Matthew Stephens (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Digital Content Producer Matthew Stephens is excited to be more mobile this year. “I got a new car,” he said happily.