IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Idabel are coming together to pick up the pieces after a tornado caused devastation in its wake Friday.

It’s been more than 48 hours since the tornado struck Idabel, leaving many homeless and injuring some. Sunday afternoon, many displaced residents at Country Club Dr. were cleaning up debris and figuring out where they go from there.

One resident in the area said Friday’s tornado left as quickly as it began but not before causing severe damage. It knocked down dozens of homes, blew off roofs, and shattered car windows in its path.

“Five seconds, I can promise you, and she [tornado] was gone,” said Resident Roy Kates, adding the tornado destroyed the side of his house.

Kates said he and his family found safety in their bathroom.

“So, we gathered up some cushions, then ran into a small bathroom and sat there for three or four minutes.”

Meanwhile, Amy Snider, who has been living in the Country Club Dr. area since 2015, says she and 20 neighbors were “crammed” in her safe room. Twelve of them were children, including her own.

“We put the little kids down on the floor and kind of shoved them back in the back of it, and the rest of us stood up and kind of stood in corners,” said Snider. “We all fit in there.”

Snider said Friday’s tornado was scary and never thought it would hit close to home.

“We felt all the stuff, like our ears started popping and everything,” she said.

The Salvation Army was in the community Sunday, serving 200 meals.

“We just drove here. One guy says, ‘Hey, you got any more meals?’ I said yeah. He said, ‘We need like five of them.’ So, we just pulled in and start serving them out,” said Salvation Army Shelter Monitor Raymond Moore.

Moore says the storms, which killed at least two people, left him speechless. Despite enduring such a heavy loss, neighbors and friends have said this tragedy has brought them together.

“I mean people who you don’t know are showing up to help you, helping other people. I mean, everybody is great,” said Snider.