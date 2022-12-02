ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion.

Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.

Murline’s life journey began 100 years ago in Pickering, La., just south of Leesville, when she was born to biological parents Nancy and John Cooper.

Nancy Cooper passed away in 1925 when Murline was only three. Murline and four of her siblings went to live at the Masonic Children’s Home in Alexandria in 1926.

Murline Cooper Finuf at age 20. (Image courtesy: Murline Cooper Finuf. )

“I lived there 15 years,” Murline said. “The people in charge of the home were good Christian people and gave you their hope. I was happy as could be.”

Two of her brothers and three of her sisters also went to the children’s home, but Murline says her youngest brother did not because he wasn’t old enough.

“You had to be at least 3 and not older than 13,” she said.

When Murline came of age, WWII was in full swing. She began working at the draft office, where there was one particular workday she’ll never forget.

“I drafted my husband,” she said with a chuckle.

The couple met at a local trade school.

“We weren’t married when I worked at the board,” she said. But the pair married in 1944 and then “M,” as she called him, was sent off to fight with the Army. Murline says M served in a tank battalion.

After the war, the happy couple raised three sons, including a set of twins. She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



The secret of a long life

When asked about the secret to having a long life, Murline had plenty of advice.

She said to eat your vegetables, for one.

“We ate a lot of vegetables when I was growing up, and I still eat a lot of vegetables.”

Murline and M. Finufs (Image courtesy: Murline Cooper Finuf)

When asked what vegetables she eats, Murline said, “All of them.”

She also said it’s very important to know how to deal with stress.

“If I can’t handle a problem myself, I give it to God.”

Murline said it’s easier than it sounds.

“You just talk to Him often, just like He’s a person right there with you.”

She sometimes ends her prayers with, “I’ll talk to ya later.”

Murline loves the Food Network, especially The Pioneer Woman. She still drives herself to church every Sunday and loves going to flea markets and garage sales, where she looks for baskets.

When somebody sends her a card, she puts it in a basket. Every day she stirs up the cards in the basket and picks a few out and prays for those people.

Murline calls it her prayer basket.

Murline said one of the biggest lessons she has learned in this life is that it’s important to love the Lord but don’t forget to let the Lord love you.

If you would like to send Murline a birthday card, you can send it here:

Murlene Finuf

c/o Aimwell Baptist Church

1892 LA-1215

Zwolle, LA 71486