SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – One local family is using their experiences at Shriners Children’s Hospital to help them support other families.

The hospital has touched countless lives since opening. Since 1922, the hospital has been offering free care to families. For Kayce and Hayes Smith, the hospital was a new world.

“We didn’t know a lot about the kids, about limb differences, the process. We didn’t know much about Shriners Hospitals,” said Kayce Smith.

Hayes was admitted to Shriners Children Hospital about eight years ago. Shriners Children’s Hospital poured so much into the Smith family that Kayce wrote a book, “What can Hayes be,” inspired by her son.

“Hayes was born with right limb deficiency in 2013, and so we just wanted the idea to start conversations about pediatric prosthetics, limb differences with kids. And really that there are no differences with kids and really that there are no limits in what they can do,” said Kayce.

Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport is marking 100 years of service this week. On Friday, the hospital acknowledged Hayes during the celebrations. Hayes said he admires the relationships built through the hospital.

“Through my experience, we know a lot about the people here,” he said.

Readers worldwide can learn more about Hayes and what the Shriners Children’s Hospital stands for.

“I love this. There’s a lot of other people that really needs this place. So, I’m just thanking the people who work here and everyone else, all the patients,” said Hayes.

Five percent of every book sale goes directly to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport.