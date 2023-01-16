BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crew of Bossier Parish deputies and volunteers came together Wednesday to help a man struggling to get in and out of his home.

Michael Beckham is a retired deputy who recently lost his leg due to health complications. Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday’s build was special.

Volunteers and deputies build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies and volunteers build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Volunteers and deputies build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Volunteers and deputies build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Volunteers and deputies build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Volunteers and deputies build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Volunteers and deputies build wheelchair ramp for retired deputy (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Volunteers and deputies for retired deputy Michael Beckham (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

“This is our ministry, and today was great because we were able to work with the other deputies to help this man who served our community,” said Timmons.

The 12-man crew showed up just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday to build the 28-foot ramp. They finished in just 3 hours. Timmons says the cost to construct the ramp was nearly $30 a food, but the most important thing is the opportunity to serve the community.

“We are honored that God has blessed us with the opportunity to bless you with our time and our hands to build this ramp for you and your family,” said Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston to Beckham and his wife.