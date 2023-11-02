VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo sheriff’s deputies responded to an oil spill on Hwy. 170 between in Vivian Thursday.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an oil tanker collapsed and leaked 243 barrels of crude oil and salt water on Hwy. 170, with some oil reaching nearby ditches.

The water supply was reportedly not affected by the spill.

The road between McArthur Drive and Roy Hoppy Hopkins Drive will be closed until further notice.

CPSO contacted the Louisiana State Police Haz Mat Hotline, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will take over the investigation and mitigation.