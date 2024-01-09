(Loving Living Local) – Susan hosts Willis-Knighton’s Ear, Nose, and Throat Doctor, Dr. John Patrick Lavo on the show and he discuss his journey this far and what led him to become an allergist.

After medical school in Texas he applied to different residencies and interviews and once he took his visit here in Shreveport he loved the residency and physicians and here and was offered a job a little while later.

Dr. Lavo once considered law school but realized he loved helping others and being able to interact with others. He says that lately in some some hospital visits have not been patient friendly because the overflow of patients. This is why he prides himself on making doctor visits pleasant and friendly because he knows the hassle people go through just to be seen and cared for.

At his office, their biggest concern is to make people feel like they are not just a number. They are able to assist with any problems you are experiencing while your visit meaningful and feel like you were number one priority.