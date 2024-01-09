(Loving Living Local) – Dr. John Patrick Lavo, Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist with Willis-Knighton, sits with Susan to discuss Flu season and the rising Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases.

The CDC has reported at least 5.7 million flu cases this season, which is significantly low considering previous years. Dr. Lavo says, “On average in the United States, we get about 30 million cases of the flu.” There is a chance that the number of cases can rise since we haven’t reached the peak of the flu season. He also states that the reason why Louisiana is one of the top states with the most cases could be because of the low vaccination rate and the high cases of obesity and diabetes that can potentially increase the severity of it.

RSV is an upper respiratory infection that has similar symptoms to allergies. The difference is that RSV can lead to pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Dr. Lavo says, “There are about 100 to 300 deaths per year in kids under 5 from RSV… and 6 to 10,000 deaths per year in adults over 60.”

There are ways to try to beat these respiratory viruses by thoroughly washing your hands and keeping your distance from people. Make sure you are taking precautions for you and your family to stay healthy and safe during this flu season.