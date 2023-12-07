(KTAL/KMSS) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Shreveport on its hot buns.
The Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is the world’s biggest hot dog on wheels. They say Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl Mayer came up with the advertising idea back in 1936.
Shreveport residents can take a peak under the hood at various locations and times across town.
Thursday, December 7th
- Stop 1
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Brookshire’s Store 67
- 3620 Pines Road Shreveport, Louisiana 71119
- Stop 2
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Brookshire’s Store 24
- 3000 North Market Street Shreveport, Louisiana 711107
Friday, December 8th
- Stop 1
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Brookshire’s Store 25
- 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, Louisiana 71106
- Stop 2
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Brookshire’s Store 37
- 9250 Mansfield Road Shreveport, Louisiana 71118
- Stop 3
Saturday, December 9th
- Stop 1
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Brookshire’s Store 49
- 10465 Norries Ferry Road Shreveport, Louisiana 711106
- Stop 2
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Brookshire’s Store 18
- 5828 Line Ave Shreveport, Louisiana 71106
Sunday, December 10th
- Stop 1
- 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Christmas in Roseland
- 8877 Jefferson Paige Road Shreveport, Louisiana 71119