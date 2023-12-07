(KTAL/KMSS) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Shreveport on its hot buns.

The Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is the world’s biggest hot dog on wheels. They say Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl Mayer came up with the advertising idea back in 1936.

Shreveport residents can take a peak under the hood at various locations and times across town.

Thursday, December 7th

Stop 1 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookshire’s Store 67 3620 Pines Road Shreveport, Louisiana 71119

Stop 2 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Brookshire’s Store 24 3000 North Market Street Shreveport, Louisiana 711107



Friday, December 8th

Stop 1 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookshire’s Store 25 388 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, Louisiana 71106

Stop 2 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Brookshire’s Store 37 9250 Mansfield Road Shreveport, Louisiana 71118

Saturday, December 9th

Stop 1 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookshire’s Store 49 10465 Norries Ferry Road Shreveport, Louisiana 711106

Stop 2 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Brookshire’s Store 18 5828 Line Ave Shreveport, Louisiana 71106



Sunday, December 10th