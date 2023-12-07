(Loving Living Local) – Marshall’s Holiday festivities are around the corner and set to start! LeAnne White, Tourism and Economic Development Administrator of Marshall, Texas, talks about Marshall’s upcoming events and their new businesses and restaurants that are now open and ready to serve you.

The annual Wonderland of Lights returns to Marshall where the community and surrounding areas visit to enjoy the beautiful lights in downtown Marshall. While visiting they also get to enjoy the new wonderful stores and restaurants that will have you coming back for more.

Marshall’s family vibe is great for small vacations with tons of things for the family to enjoy. You can visit the website and follow their Facebook to see what they have for you and the family to enjoy.