TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – An English faculty member at UA Hope-Texarkana is getting a chance to join the Batman universe.

Hollis Thompson (Source: University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana)

Hollis Thompson will direct a live audio Batman drama during the Multiverse Funraiser, an online Comic Con-style convention in January. The audio show is an adaptation of the first Batman story from 1939 and is inspired by radio shows from the 1930s and 40s.

Batman debuted in the 27th issue of Detective Comics in 1939. Bruce Wayne, a playboy, philanthropist industrialist, becomes the caped crusader after he swears vengeance against the criminals that murdered his parents. The character made guest appearances in the popular radio series The Adventures of Superman in the 1940s.

Thompson will also speak on the history of comic books and WWII in a panel at the convention.

The Multiverse Funraiser will be live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube from Jan. 25-28. This year they are supporting the nonprofit Comics for Kids. The organization donates kid-appropriate comics and toys to children in the hospital.

If you’d like to catch the audio drama, tune in Saturday the 27th at 4 p.m. The WWII panel will stream Sunday at 3 p.m.