SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic quotes from clever Frenchmen may be just the thing you need to make a New Year’s resolution.

If you’re ready for some life advice from French geniuses, you’ve come to the right place.

François de La Rochefoucauld

Passion often makes fools of clever men; sometimes even makes clever men of fools.

Death and the sun are two things no man can outstare.

Good fortune soothes the temper.

We all have strength to bear the misfortunes of our neighbors.

We promise according to our hopes, and perform according to our fears.

We praise in others what we find in ourselves; true friendship grows when our self-esteem is flattered by mutual agreement in tastes and pleasures.

True love is like a ghost: everyone talks of it, but few have met it face to face.

Everyone blames his memory; no one blames his judgment.

A great name degrades rather than exalts those unworthy to bear it.

Hypocrisy is the homage vice pays to virtue.

We would rather speak ill of ourselves than not speak of ourselves at all.

If people could see our motives, we should often be ashamed of our noblest actions.

Honoré de Balzac

The more one judges, the less one loves.

Discouragement is of all ages: in youth it is a presentiment, in old age a remembrance.

A weapon is anything that can serve to wound; and sentiments are perhaps the most cruel weapons man can employ to wound his fellow man.

It costs more to satisfy a vice than to feed a family.

Happiness is worth more than all the brilliant things, true and false, that are said every evening in Parish.

Sébastien-Roch Nicolas Chamfort

We have three kinds of friends: those who love us, those who are indifferent to us, and those who hate us.

Society is composed of two great classes: those who have more dinners than appetite, and those who have more appetite than dinners.

The loves of some people are but the result of good suppers.

There are more fools than sages; and among the sages, there is more folly than wisdom.

There are more people who wish to be loved than there are who are willing to love.

False modesty is the most reputable of all impostures.

Celebrity is the chastisement of merit, and the punishment of talent.

He who can not govern his passions should kill them, as we kill a horse when we can not master it.

There is no history worthy of attention save that of free nations; the history of nations under the sway of despotism is no more than a collection of anecdotes.

Joseph Joubert

Space is the stature of God.

To know what we must do is good sense; to know what we must think is intelligence.

There are minds like convex and concave mirrors which reflect objects just as they receive them, but which never reflect them just as they are.

Good manners and cheerful greetings are cards of invitation that circulate in all seasons.

To be interested in little things as well as in great, to be as ready for the one as for the other, is not weakness and littleness, but power and sufficiency.

Minds that never rest are more than likely to go astray.

Though there are many moments hostile to truth, time and truth are friends.

François-Marie Arouet (Voltaire)

A republic is not founded on virtue, but on the ambition of its citizens.

Jest with life: that is all it’s good for.

It does not depend upon us to avoid poverty, but it does depend upon us to make that poverty respected.

Moderation is a pleasure of the wise.

All thinkers have about the same principles, and form but one republic.

Poetry is the music of the soul.

When truth is disliked and reason is feared, a well-turned compliment succeeds better than inspired eloquence.

Shun idleness: it is the rust that attaches itself to the most brilliant metals.

Fine eyes to the face are what eloquence is to speech.

Marguerite De Valois