SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic quotes from clever Frenchmen may be just the thing you need to make a New Year’s resolution.

If you’re ready for some life advice from French geniuses, you’ve come to the right place.

François de La Rochefoucauld

  • Passion often makes fools of clever men; sometimes even makes clever men of fools.
  • Death and the sun are two things no man can outstare.
  • Good fortune soothes the temper.
  • We all have strength to bear the misfortunes of our neighbors.
  • We promise according to our hopes, and perform according to our fears.
  • We praise in others what we find in ourselves; true friendship grows when our self-esteem is flattered by mutual agreement in tastes and pleasures.
  • True love is like a ghost: everyone talks of it, but few have met it face to face.
  • Everyone blames his memory; no one blames his judgment.
  • A great name degrades rather than exalts those unworthy to bear it.
  • Hypocrisy is the homage vice pays to virtue.
  • We would rather speak ill of ourselves than not speak of ourselves at all.
  • If people could see our motives, we should often be ashamed of our noblest actions.

Honoré de Balzac

  • The more one judges, the less one loves.
  • Discouragement is of all ages: in youth it is a presentiment, in old age a remembrance.
  • A weapon is anything that can serve to wound; and sentiments are perhaps the most cruel weapons man can employ to wound his fellow man.
  • It costs more to satisfy a vice than to feed a family.
  • Happiness is worth more than all the brilliant things, true and false, that are said every evening in Parish.

Sébastien-Roch Nicolas Chamfort

  • We have three kinds of friends: those who love us, those who are indifferent to us, and those who hate us.
  • Society is composed of two great classes: those who have more dinners than appetite, and those who have more appetite than dinners.
  • The loves of some people are but the result of good suppers.
  • There are more fools than sages; and among the sages, there is more folly than wisdom.
  • There are more people who wish to be loved than there are who are willing to love.
  • False modesty is the most reputable of all impostures.
  • Celebrity is the chastisement of merit, and the punishment of talent.
  • He who can not govern his passions should kill them, as we kill a horse when we can not master it.
  • There is no history worthy of attention save that of free nations; the history of nations under the sway of despotism is no more than a collection of anecdotes.

Joseph Joubert

  • Space is the stature of God.
  • To know what we must do is good sense; to know what we must think is intelligence.
  • There are minds like convex and concave mirrors which reflect objects just as they receive them, but which never reflect them just as they are.
  • Good manners and cheerful greetings are cards of invitation that circulate in all seasons.
  • To be interested in little things as well as in great, to be as ready for the one as for the other, is not weakness and littleness, but power and sufficiency.
  • Minds that never rest are more than likely to go astray.
  • Though there are many moments hostile to truth, time and truth are friends.

François-Marie Arouet (Voltaire)

  • A republic is not founded on virtue, but on the ambition of its citizens.
  • Jest with life: that is all it’s good for.
  • It does not depend upon us to avoid poverty, but it does depend upon us to make that poverty respected.
  • Moderation is a pleasure of the wise.
  • All thinkers have about the same principles, and form but one republic.
  • Poetry is the music of the soul.
  • When truth is disliked and reason is feared, a well-turned compliment succeeds better than inspired eloquence.
  • Shun idleness: it is the rust that attaches itself to the most brilliant metals.
  • Fine eyes to the face are what eloquence is to speech.

Marguerite De Valois

  • The more hidden the venom, the more dangerous it is.
  • A woman of honor should never suspect another of things she would not do herself.
  • It is because honesty will soon be scarce that we must use it to deceive the deceivers.
  • The true and the false speak the same language.
  • Love works miracles every day; such as tweaking the strong, and strengthening the weak; making fools of the wise, and wise men of fools; favoring the passions, destroying reason, and, in a world, turning everything topsy-turvy.
  • We shall all be virtuous when there is no longer any flesh on our bones.
  • No one perfectly loves God who does not perfectly love some of his creatures.