(NBC) — The fall TV season gets underway on KTAL NBC 6 tonight with the premiere of “Quantum Leap” and the return of “The Voice.”

“The Voice” has added a new coach to the lineup this season, Camila Cabello. Cabello was an advisor to John Legend’s team last fall.

“It’s definitely more high stakes,” said Cabello. “Because as an advisor, you know, I’m just there having a great time.

“Whereas now, I’m like if I really want somebody on my team, I’m the newbie, I gotta show you why I would be a great coach for you.”

“She has to act like she cares,” added fellow “Voice” judge Blake Shelton.

Cabello cares enough to put a scare into her former advising buddy.

“She’s tough competition,” said Legend. “I feel like, I feel like, I may have made a mistake recommending her for the show.”

“Well, I’m glad you did,” Cabello responded.

The Cuban pop star’s arrival had Shelton comparing her to a past coach.

“Kelly Clarkson is, has been our grand national champion of talking without taking a breath,” said Shelton.

“I have great breath control,” said Cabello.

“She has a lot to say,” Shelton countered. “In fact, right now, I can’t believe I was able to complete my thought.”

But the red chair newbie has bonded with Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, as “the Voice” coaches’ battle for artists is about to begin.

“The Voice” premieres Monday at 8 p.m., followed by the “Quantum Leap” series premiere at 10 p.m. on NBC.