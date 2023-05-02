SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s red carpet event returns for an annual celebration of the local film industry this summer.

The Robinson Film Center’s Executive Director Wendell Riley is using the power of nostalgia to promote the center ahead of the Robby’s, Shreveport’s answer to the Oscars.

As part of the center’s push to raise funds during Tuesday’s Give for Good Day, Riley – also a local filmmaker is acting out famous movie scenes to get people’s attention.

The Robinson Film Center will celebrate its 15-year anniversary.

“So I’ve worked with some amazing folks here in this community who have done work not only locally, but also nationally and internationally. We just wanted to throw our hat in the ring and really give those folks an opportunity to have their work shine,” Riley said.

The Robinson’s main and most fun, fundraiser, The Robby’s are back on June 3. The Robby’s brings all the glitz and glam of a red-carpet event allowing participants to dress in their formal finest to celebrate the film arts.

“The Robby’s have always been a reflection of the uniqueness of the RFC, but also a way to remind people of its importance in the arts community,” Riley said.

This year the theme is a twist on 16 Candles so it’s 80s style. They will host an 80s prom, karaoke, and more.

“It’s a way for us to kick back, celebrate the movies, but also to say thank you to the people who have supported us,” Riley said.

Riley explains how the Robinson Film Center achieved success these past 15 years. Serving as a theater, plus a bistro with unique dishes, and an education program for the youth.

“We believe that RFC can play a part in helping young people in the community discover more career opportunities. Film and entertainment is a vibrant art form and also a way to make a good, strong living,” Riley said.

He encourages people to come out and celebrate and support the local film industry as they look to the next 15 years.

“We will put our best foot forward and hopefully see you at the movies!” Riley said.

You can follow Riley throughout the day on Tuesday as he reenacts iconic movie scenes on Facebook Live through Robinson’s page.

The Robby’s is on June 3. You can get your tickets online. You are encouraged to wear formal attire or 80s’ style clothing.