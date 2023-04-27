SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC “The Voice” contestant and Texas native, Savion Wright, is making headlines for his performance during knockout rounds.

Wright, who goes by his stage name “NOIVAS”, was originally on Team Chance the Rapper, but was stolen by Team Blake during battle rounds. NOIVAS told NBC 6 anchors Jezzamine Wolk and Fernanda Hernandez that he is “now on the team, he wanted to be on from the start.”

The most recent adventure for the contestants in the national singing competition was the knockout rounds. For the knockout round, NOIVAS sang “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. Meanwhile, his teammate Tasha Jessen sang “Take Me to Church” by Hozier.

Ultimately, veteran coach Blake Shelton chose NOIVAS to move on in the competition.

NOIVAS also shared with KTAL NBC 6 that the biggest challenge for him during this competition has been being away from home. “I miss my girls every single day,” said the Texas father.

NOIVAS also shared a message of gratitude to all Southerners who are watching his journey.

“When I make it past this round, I hope to have everyone’s support, and everyone gets out there to vote for me. And hopefully, I can start bringing that trophy home, not only to Texas, but there in Louisiana, and to all the other places where my supporters have really supported me,” he said.

This is the last round before competitors go to the “lives.”

Tune in on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC to watch NOIVAS’ journey.