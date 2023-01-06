SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor’s School of Music is re-opening in Shreveport and hosting a ribbon cutting on Saturday to mark the musical family’s return to their passion for song and sound.

Brothers Alan and William Taylor will continue their father’s legacy of providing music education in Shreveport. Their father, Pastor Dwayne Taylor, Sr., died in September 2021.

The Taylor School of Music was founded in 1997 by Pastor Dwayne Taylor, Sr. The school started in the back of the church and, since its conception, has trained over 6,500 Musicians in the Shreveport metro area and abroad.

“We’re doing a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as a mass sign-up, so we’re located at 335 Southfield Rd., so you guys bring your babies. Bring everybody, come on out,” Alan Taylor said.

The Taylor’s said their goal is to help people identify their musical ear and learn to play quickly.

To register for music lessons, visit taylorschoolofmusic.com.