(Loving Living Local) – Welcome to Loving Living Local’s kitchen segment, where we have Sweet D from Sweet D’s Bakery, along with Jessica Miller and Sophia Sanders, the CEO, and Director of Child Life at The Gingerbread House. Sweet D shares her famous gingerbread recipe all the way from Sweet D’s Bakery in Natchitoches while they all discuss The Gingerbread House and how important the work they do is.

The Gingerbread Recipe

Sweet D shares important tips for her gingerbread recipe such as chilling the dough before rolling it out to prevent it from losing its shape. She also mentions that the recipe is something she has been tweaking for over 9 years, and she is always looking for ways to improve it. She recommends molasses, sugar, and that you use LOTS of flour so your dough doesn’t stick.

The Gingerbread House: An Advocacy Group for Children

The Gingerbread House is a non-profit organization in Shreveport, Louisiana, that helps children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Jessica Miller emphasizes how fulfilling it is to see the children that go through The Gingerbread House’s programs getting the help they deserve. Helping them through the healing process makes it all worthwhile, despite the heavy burden of their work. Sophia Sanders highlights the importance of community support in keeping the services offered by The Gingerbread House available to children free of charge. The organization serves a significant number of children, with 986 children served in 2022 alone, highlighting the need for their services in the community.

How You Can Help

To keep its services free for children, The Gingerbread House relies heavily on community support and fundraising. The organization has a budget of $1.2 million per year, all of which is raised through donations. Donations can be made online through their website.

Conclusion

Overall, The Gingerbread House and Sweet D’s Bakery show the power of community outreach to make a real difference. For more information about The Gingerbread House and ways to get involved, visit their website. To try Sweet D’s gingerbread cookie recipe, follow this link. Remember, supporting local businesses like Sweet D’s Bakery not only tastes delicious but goes a long way in helping valuable advocacy groups like The Gingerbread House.