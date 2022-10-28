SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana returned on Thursday. It all kicked off around noon, and people of all ages from across Louisiana were there for the first day.

Big smiles and laughter filled the fairgrounds. Some high school seniors in the area even came out to play hooky.

“It’s just a good time to get out the house, and then it’s senior skip day. We came really to enjoy the food and stuff,” said Shreveport resident Mari Hirt.

The fair offers the LRCA Finals Rodeo, the State Fair Zoo, a car show, Circus Hollywood and more. Some people came to enjoy the food that comes around only once a year. Food trucks and local restaurants offer dozens of delicious options.

“This is the only event, so I can’t wait for when the fair comes around,” said another Shreveport resident, Megan Angell.

There are dozens of rides at the State Fair of Louisiana. Some eventgoers have favorites they come for every year.

“It’s a ride that, it goes in circles around. It goes slow, then it goes fast, “said Hirt.

Others came not only to enjoy the fair but to recruit some prospective employees.

“Well, I’ve come to enjoy the fair. You know, talk to some local people about the opportunities available for them, and then you know, enjoy the sun and the community,” said Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. DaShawn Taylor.

Despite how exciting the fair is, spectators hope this year is safer.

“I hope it don’t be like as bad as it was like with all the shootings and stuff, “said Hirt.

“I just hope everybody has a good time and it’s not all that mess that it usually is every year,” said Angell.

The General Manager of the Louisiana State Fair, Chris Giordano, says there are lots of misconceptions about safety at the fair on social media and in the community. He says the shooting in 2021 was the only one the fair has ever had.

“We pay for the security. We are a private not-for-profit and pay over $300,000 for security.”

The Real Time Crime Center is monitoring new security cameras installed around the fairgrounds this year.

On weekdays, from opening until 3 p.m., gate admission and parking will be free for all fairgoers. The fair will be closed on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 7. It runs until Nov. 13.

Check out the State Fair of Louisiana website for all the fall events and attractions.