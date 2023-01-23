SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rise Up & Roast, fueling the future of survivors of human trafficking and people experiencing poverty through dignified employment.

Rise Up & Roast program was started by The Hub Ministries about a year ago. The Hub has many programs to help people in need. Their mission is to give everyone in our city access to a restored life.

Rise Up & Roast is a social enterprise which means they invest 100% of every purchase into helping the future of survivors of trafficking and people experiencing poverty.

Rise Up & Roast is a job incubator program, short-term employment that is built to move people forward into long-term work in the community. It is a mix of classes, counseling, and work.

The program rewards employees with earning living wages and also an opportunity to earn credits to shop for clothing, makeup, personal hygiene products, and more.

The employees manage wholesale accounts, fulfill orders, package, and ship the coffee and merchandise.

Their products can be found online HERE. They say it is a 100% model, which means all the money you spend goes back into the program.

The Hub Ministries is also looking for employment partners, so the people they train can move into permanent employment. If you own or manage a business reach out to Iman Bolden iman@thehubministry.com and help someone in our community.