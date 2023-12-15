SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community Renewal Friendship Houses offers help and hope in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods.

“The Friendship House is basically, we’ll say, a community center in the neighborhood, but it’s where we move a staff member into the neighborhood for them to become a part of the neighborhood,” said Deidra Robertson, Director of Friendship House.

Le’Andrea Taylor is the community coordinator who lives at one of the Queensboro Friendship House locations. Community coordinators are responsible for knowing all resources available from other nonprofits as well as serving as community liaisons.

“It takes a village to raise a kid, and we wanna go back into, you know, the old times to where you knew your neighbor, your neighbor could give you some sugar. Your neighbor could give you some eggs; your neighbor could chastise your kid, or your neighbor can tell you, hey, I seen little Johnny y’all doing something that he didn’t need to do,” said Le’Andrea Taylor.

Taylor would like to see more people from the community get involved and volunteer to come spend time with the children.

“If you wanna teach kids how to maybe cook a meal, have the eating, the list goes on and on. Anything that’s positive,” said Taylor.

Community Renewal operates 11 Friendship Houses in six Shreveport-Bossier City neighborhoods:

Allendale

In one of Shreveport’s distressed areas, with a large number of crime and unemployment.

In 2022, two Friendship Houses opened and had an immediate impact on the crime rate and the education levels of youth in the neighborhood.

In 2006, the Allendale Friendship Houses also started serving for the “Building on Higher Ground” housing initiative for Hurricane Katrina evacuees from New Orleans and other surrounding cities.

Barksdale Annex

This Bossier City neighborhood was ridden with crime, and even taxi drivers refused to go into the neighborhood.

In 2003, the first Barksdale Annex Friendship House opened– and taxi drivers returned a short time later.

In 2009, the second Friendship House opened. Today, civic groups, faith groups, businesses, and other groups work with the Friendship House to continue the renewal of the neighborhood.

Cedar Grove

This historic Shreveport neighborhood is the site of the first Friendship Houses to be constructed for Community Renewal, opened in 1997 and 1998.

Drug traffic was so intense on the street where the first Friendship House was built that the street was referred to as “crack alley.”

Today, the crack houses are gone, and children can be seen daily at the Friendship Houses, completing homework, building positive relationships, and working on service projects to further improve their neighborhood.

Cedar Grove is also the first home of the Adult Renewal Academy (ARA). ARA is a faith-based, educational, and holistic program for adults. They provide students with opportunities to improve their education, work towards high school diplomas, Biblical values, and life and job skills.

Highland

In May of 1997, the first Friendship House opened in the Highland neighborhood. Highland posed its own challenges, being a transitional neighborhood with a growing crime problem.

In 1998, the second Friendship House opened.

Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2023, Community Renewal’s newest Friendship House opened in the MLK Jr. neighborhood in North Shreveport.

Funding was provided through a partnership with the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway, which also has facilities in the neighborhood. T&B Construction, AEP SWEPCO, and many other partners came together to make this Friendship House happen.

Queensborough

In 2006, the first Queensborough Friendship House was built with help from local professional golfer David Toms.

In 2012, the second Queensborough Friendship House was built through the proceeds from the House of Hope campaign.

The Friendship Houses have helped to reduce crime and unify residents while providing educational opportunities and service projects for neighborhood youth. They serve as community centers and a safe space for kids and families.

