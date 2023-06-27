SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sanctuary Glass Studio has an outreach program that brings art to underserved residents in Shreveport. We caught up with them at one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches. They were introducing an art project to young adults.

Lisa Miller, a volunteer, told us how happy it makes her to bring art to children who otherwise may not get the opportunity to create artistic projects. Miller started out volunteering for her church and eventually started volunteering with Sanctuary.

Eric Hess, the founder of Sanctuary Glass, told us without volunteers like Miller they could not do the things they do in the community because all the programs for in-need individuals are free of charge.

Samantha Bonnette the Marketing and Development Manager for Shreve Memorial Library wants people to know that anyone can bring programs like this to the public by contacting a local SML branch.