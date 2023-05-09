SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Renesting Project has provided gently used furniture and household items to those in need since 2010.

People are referred to them by participating agencies including but not limited to social service agencies, churches, and clinics. To qualify for services clients must be receiving the services of a partner agency and not already possess or be able to provide the items or themselves.

One thing that almost every client requests are beds, sometimes multiple beds for families. Director Emily Jo Manchester-Sanden says they are always in need of beds.

They are always looking for volunteers you can volunteer as little or as much as you like. Children under 18 need a parent’s signature. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult and all volunteers must sign a release of liability. If you are interested in volunteering, get more information HERE.

If you would like to donate gently used furniture or household items you find information about what items are accepted and if you would rather you can make a monetary donation by visiting the renestingprojectinc.org.

If you have more questions give them a call at 318-747-5520.