SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For “One Night Only” you can party with a purpose and help the Philadelphia Center raise funds to continue the great work they do for the community.

For over 30 years the Philadelphia Center has provided resources to Shreveport and the surrounding community. The center is on a mission to empower those living with HIV, eliminate new HIV transmissions, and enhance community wellness.

They provide client services and community outreach through free testing and mobile testing.

The center tests for other STIs including chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea.

The Philadelphia Center’s PREP clinic prescribes and monitors the usage of daily medication used to reduce the risk of HIV infection. Studies show PREP is 99% effective if taken daily.

Fundraising is one way they are able to provide all these services free to our community.

Saturday, August 19th the Philadelphia Center will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, One Night Only the Philadelphia Center on Broadway at Sam’s Town Casino. KTAL NBC 6 is an event sponsor and Dan and Jacque Jovic and Lynn Vance.

Click the link to purchase tickets or place an online bid for the silent auction.