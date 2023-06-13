SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Squiggle Party: A Doodle Experience is a fun interactive exhibit at R. W. Norton Art Gallery. The exhibit is by author and artist Kirk Reedstrom.

This lets children be creative and explore characters straight out of their imagination.

Kirk interned with William Joyce at Moonbot and fell in love with children’s literature.

He has a graphic novel series, Duck and Moose which will be published by Disney-Hyperion coming out in 2024.

Norton Art Gallery’s Emily Feazel says she hopes this exhibit will help children be more comfortable and be open to discovering more the gallery has to offer.

The exhibit is open until the end of June and to find out more about Kirk Reedstrom click HERE.