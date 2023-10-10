BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -The annual SBC Zombie Walk is set to take place Saturday, October 14th, from 4 pm to 9 pm in the East Bank District and Plaza in Bossier City.

The 2023 SBC Zombie Walk will feature an artist market, food trucks, live music, door prizes, and a costume contest.

To help zombie-like enthusiasts get ready, the Bossier Arts Council (BAC) hosts multiple zombie makeup classes. Professional makeup artist Sarah Johns led the classes.

Johns said she usually does glam and natural makeup looks for clients, so to do theatrical and special effects makeup is something fun and different.

Each participant gets everything they need free to complete a zombie look, and they also get to take the products home to recreate the look.

This is just one of the many classes and programs that the BAC offers for free.

If you dare to be dreadful and get into the Halloween spirit, the last class will be held on October 10.

The organizers of the SBC Zombie Walk are also looking for a few warm volunteer bodies to help out with the

