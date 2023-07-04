SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) is one of only three cities in Louisiana with therapeutic recreation programs structured for people with special needs.

The program is geared toward individuals with mental, physical, social, and developmental challenges. They also serve people who are cognitively, visually, and hearing impaired.

Therapeutic recreation provides innovative programs for individuals of all ages with disabilities.

Every event or game will teach a lesson, help develop team-building skills, and or help with hand-eye coordination. Some of the offerings include adaptive golf, aroma therapy, arts and crafts, ceramics, community outings, computer classes, cooking classes, monthly socials, musical fitness, and more.

Sandra Banks has volunteered for years, and she told us she loves helping people. Her son is in the program, and he has flourished because of it.

She said. “They’re human just like us, normal people just like us, and everybody has a disability, it’s just a different type of disability.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with activities or teach a skill that is adaptable to those with special needs can contact Yolanda Bumcon or Theresa Gray Jacobs at 318-673-7815.

For more information on the program in general visit SPAR Therapeutic Recreation.