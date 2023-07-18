SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Volunteer Network was formed in 2020 by two men, Tommy Giles and Keith Bryant who both say they did all they could to help people before the non-profit was officially formed.

The non-profit not only responds to local emergencies but they have responded to assist with out-of-state hurricane responses as well.

The duo said they attract volunteers through social media and lead by example.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network prides itself on being the first group to step up, asses need, determine what resources are needed and take action.

SVN is always open to volunteers and said that many looking for ways to help will tell them, “I can’t help with money, but I know to use a chain saw or I know how to work equipment.”

They now have a warehouse filled with supplies and are always looking to collect more. The Shreveport Volunteer Network often supplies other nonprofits in Shreveport with items they collect.

If you are interested in helping or need help you can contact them at 318-469-0899 or visit their website.