SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- I want to thank all of you for investing your time into watching my Something Good segments. I love bringing you the people and organizations in our area doing Something Good.
So many great community partnerships and caring locals were covered on Something Good in 2023 that it was hard to decide which stories were ‘the best’ of the year. Below are my picks for the year, but feel free to watch other episodes and find your favorites.
I look forward to sharing more of your good deeds, heroism, and community outreach.
- Rise Up and Roast Your fresh cup is their fresh start
- Missy Moore New Beginnings Vivian florist delivering Valentine’s Day flowers to the elderly
- Larry Ryan Shreveport-Bossier City’s radio legend Larry Ryan honored with a lifetime achievement award
- Stephanie Okereke Shreveport student has never missed a day of school
- House of Grace Bossier’s House of Grace, home to girls who age out of foster care
- Cypress Solar Roofing Raise the roof for the Providence House
- Friends of Coats Bluff Friends of Shreveport’s Coates Bluff Nature Trail need help; here’s why
- Kayvion Lewis Shreveport author’s book Thieves Gambit to become a movie
Stay in touch with your friends and neighbors who are doing Something Good. Watch anytime on KTALnews.com or share Something Good by emailing Lynn Vance.