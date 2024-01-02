SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- I want to thank all of you for investing your time into watching my Something Good segments. I love bringing you the people and organizations in our area doing Something Good.

So many great community partnerships and caring locals were covered on Something Good in 2023 that it was hard to decide which stories were ‘the best’ of the year. Below are my picks for the year, but feel free to watch other episodes and find your favorites.

I look forward to sharing more of your good deeds, heroism, and community outreach.

Stay in touch with your friends and neighbors who are doing Something Good. Watch anytime on KTALnews.com or share Something Good by emailing Lynn Vance.