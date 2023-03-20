SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation of Louisiana (WERLA) is the only wildlife rescue in North Louisiana and is located right here in Shreveport.

WERLA is a state and federally licensed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife back into their natural habitat.

Working closely with the federal Departments of Wildlife and Fisheries and the community they take care of several hundred wild animals from Louisiana each year.

The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation of Louisiana take in a variety of wild animals but does not take alligators or feral hogs. If you have found an injured or abandoned wildlife animal in need of care, please call WERLA at 318-405-2282 immediately or contact them via their website.

Source: WERLA

WERLA is fully staffed by volunteers, from the veterinarians to the head of fundraising. WERLA operates with a full-time licensed, wildlife veterinarian on staff as well as technicians, NAI Certified guides and animal ambassadors. They strive to provide excellent quality care and rehabilitation for the animals until they can be safely released back to their natural habitat.

In addition to taking care of the animals, they often work to educate the public on best practices for the preservation and conservation of Louisiana’s wildlife and their habitats.

The winter storm of 2021 damaged some of the large bird enclosures and with inflation costs, it made it difficult to repair the needed structures.

There are many ways you can support WERLA:

–Stay connected

–Give back

–Report wildlife

–Donate supplies

–Volunteer

–Educate

On April 15th they are holding a fundraising event, WERLA Wild Night for Wildlife at the Shreveport Aquarium. Early bird tickets are $40 until March 31st after which they are $70. The event starts at 6 pm and includes access to the aquarium until 7 pm, food provided by Fat Calf Brasserie, live music from Keep Happy, a silent auction, trivia, and a cash bar.

Source: WERLA

To hear more about the event, click the video below:

