SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noel Community Arts Program (NCAP) offers to help the community with its multitude of services: outreach, music, art, and special events.

According to their website, the Noel Community Arts Program seeks to exemplify God’s love by helping persons in our community discover and develop their God-given talents and gifts through the transforming power of the arts.

Noel Community Arts Program (NCAP) is an outreach ministry of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church and is located in Highland in Shreveport, Louisiana. NCAP is a nonprofit organization funded through various grants, donations, and fundraising events that began in July 2009 as a part of Noel’s missions & outreach programs.

They provide education in music and art to folks of all ages. At times they also provide financial assistance to students. Their goal is to facilitate a mutually beneficial relationship between artists/musicians and students while spreading a love and appreciation for the arts to all.

They provide music and art lessons to people of all ages, starting as young as seven years old. Private music lessons are available for voice lessons and piano, guitar, bass guitar, woodwinds, drums, brass, violin, and other strings.

Art classes include one on one instruction with an art teacher. Students learn the basics of fine art from watercolor to acrylics to pastels. They will also learn the principles of art such as pattern, rhythm and movement, variety, and balance. Students are invited to contribute their work to their two Art Shows each year. For all ages.

Pottery classes are offered in the evening from 5:30 pm- 8:00 pm for ages 16 and up. Each session includes a bag of clay, firing, and glazing.

NCAP is heavily involved in community outreach and sends art and music teachers to a variety of programs in the Highland neighborhood throughout the year:

Congregational Care – NCAP is providing Art in a Bag for our Congregational Care Ministry visits.

Creswell Elementary – NCAP visits Creswell Elementary’s after-school program twice a week for art classes! Currently, they are offering these particular opportunities over Zoom for safety purposes.

Friendship House – NCAP takes art projects to Community Renewal International’s youth Friendship House once a week in the afternoons during the school year.

Volunteers of America’s Lighthouse program – NCAP brings art projects, djembe drums, and a variety of musical instruments to the Volunteers of America’s Lighthouse after-school program for students K-12th grade.

Lovewell Center – Provides weekly art classes and drum circles to the homeless adult members of the Lovewell Center (a ministry of The Hub).

Although private lessons are not free, they have a scholarship program with a sliding scale. If the need of some students is great, some students will attend for free. They ask that you please not assume it is something you can not afford for yourself or your child and reach out to them. You can find them online, email them at noelcommunityarts@gmail.com or call 318-221-5207.

If you are looking to help donate items, here is how you can help.

Art supplies for classes. Helpful items are: Acrylic Paints Watercolor Palettes Cardstock Paper, Watercolor paper, multi-media paper Crayons Markers Colored Pencils Hobby Lobby/Michael’s Gift Cards A Shop Vac for our pottery program Other craft and art items, new or used

Additional instruments in new or used condition: Guitars Keyboards Drumsets & Percussion Equipment Bass Guitars & Amps Band House or Shreveport Music Gift Card Pendley Pianos Gift Card



