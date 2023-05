SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Loyola student Stephanie Okereke has never missed a day of school since kindergarten.

She did not set out to never miss a day, but she says it just never seemed like a burden going.

She has received many attendance awards even though her mother has never pushed her to not miss.

She has, however, supported her.

Stephanie told us that when you start missing, that’s when you get behind; and she never wanted to be behind. That attitude has resulted in her mostly making A’s.

There have been times she admitted when she thought about missing a day, especially after studying all night long, but she always ended up going.

Okereke plans to attend Tulane after graduation.