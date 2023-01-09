SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Karen La Beau is the new Community Program Manager for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

La Beau explained that she is a liaison for local artists. She understands and knows the challenges that artists may face and can save them time by having already dealt with many of the issues.

La Beau is able to help artists navigate grants such as the National Endowment of the Arts, the Louisiana division of art, and grants, additionally grants from the City of Shreveport.

There are also ways to get artists more exposure and have their work viewed by a larger audience, perhaps even a national audience. Much of the information is given in workshops that are held.

If you’re a local artist and need resources or advice, reach out to Karen La Beau at 504-762-0313 or email her at karen@shrevearts.org.