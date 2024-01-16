SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Literacy Volunteers at Centenary College is a nonprofit that teaches anyone 18 years or older to read or help them study to get their GED. They also help those from other countries learn English.

They were founded in 1984 and have served over three thousand adults. For those who cannot read it means they can’t fill out a job application, read medical prescriptions, write a check or help children with homework.

Not being able to read can cause embarrassment and missed opportunities and it makes working certain jobs impossible.

The organization depends on the community, grants, and local businesses for support. If you can help, make a donation or donate your time by teaching people to read. 318-869-2411 or literacyvolunteers837@gmail.com