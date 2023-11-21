SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is giving away ‘Have Lunch on Us’ coupons every Tuesday and Wednesday through December 20 to eat at Shreveport Downtown’s participating restaurants.

So far, there are 13 participating restaurants:

According to the DDA, they distribute 100 coupons per week between 11 am – 1 pm (one per person per week).

Patrons 18 and over can claim one coupon by providing your name, employer, email, and zip code on-site.

The DDA expresses, ‘There’s no such thing as a free lunch. This is a great introduction to delicious Downtown dishes, but you must pay for the remainder of your meal, and please tip your waitstaff based on the pre-voucher value of your meal. We want to show love to our small businesses!’

Participants can pick up the coupons at the following locations:

Downtown Development Authority Office, 416 Cotton Street, or Slattery Building, 431 Texas Street at the corner of Texas and Marshall Streets

The DDA states that some restaurants will reserve a portion of their weekly coupons for Wednesday.