SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Paul Savage Jr. knew something was wrong in 2019 when he felt a cyst on his testicle, he was advised to take antibiotics and that would take care of the cyst. The antibiotic did not work and it got bigger and more painful. After this doctors broke the news to Paul that it was cancer and he needed an orchiectomy immediately.

Orchiectomy is a procedure that removes one or more of the testicles. The news of having a surgical procedure was scary, but they also found cancer had spread and he would need to undergo chemotherapy.

Paul underwent surgery and chemotherapy for his cancer but sadly he did it alone. During this unfortunate timing, COVID was full in effect in 2020 and the hospital was on lockdown. His family could only see him through a window. It was especially tough on Paul’s father. “He was too young to go through this, it should have been me this happens to older people, older people get cancer, not young people,” stated Paul’s father.

The good news, Paul is in remission now. It was his dream to be a published author, so he took the leap of faith and decided he should write a book to help others dealing with similar ordeals. The book, Diary of a Testicular Cancer Survivor is available on Amazon.

The inspiration behind this book originated from Paul’s online blog which helped to keep his family and friends up to date on his progress. Lots of people whom he was not in contact with: other wives, mothers, and family members of people diagnosed with testicular cancer asked many questions, he knew there was a need, and people wanted the “inside” information.

He is currently booking speaking events to tell his story and answer questions. Paul is also working on his second book, this book will be different and will be fictional. The book however is inspired by the idea of not being certain about the medication that was administered to him and the effects it could have on his body.

For more information on Paul’s books or to request he speak at an event find him on Facebook.