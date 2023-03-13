SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Professional women photographers provided their talent and services for free headshots at an artist marketplace boutique in Shreveport.

March is Women’s History Month and a Shreveport business owner wanted to give back to her community and help. This business owner started free headshots for women by women in 2022. This program hires local women photographers to take free headshots for women.

Katy Larson owner of the Agora Borealis came up with the idea and organizes the event at her downtown Shreveport boutique. This year there were three local photographers, Henrietta Wildsmith, Kimberly Aker, and Britt Elizabeth.

Each participant who came for a headshot had a complimentary 15-minute session and according to Larson, they did over 150 headshots. Sessions with a professional photographer can range in cost from two hundred to over one thousand dollars.

The free headshots for women by women program will return in 2024 with three new photographers. To keep an eye out for next year’s event and find out how the Agora Borealis supports local artists click HERE.