SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Agora Borealis owner has come up with a new way to bring art to the community.

Owner Katy Larsen understands that not everyone likes coming to downtown Shreveport so she came up with a program to bring local art to the community by hanging it in local businesses.

One of those businesses is Couture Salon located on Line Ave.

Owner Kacey Best always had trouble deciding what to put on the walls. She was excited about this program because Katy got to know her and what she likes and what would fit best in the space.

The partnership adds a pleasing aesthetic for the business owner, and local artists get exposure that they may otherwise not get. If someone visiting a business is interested in the art – they can purchase it.

Any business owner interested in enhancing their space and supporting local artists can contact Katy Larson via The Agora Borealis on Facebook or call 318-268-3011.