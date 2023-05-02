SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier is a nonprofit whose goal is to make sure every woman in our community has the resources to be gainfully employed.

Most community members associate Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier with their suiting program, where volunteers work with women to help them choose an interview outfit, and provide guidance and support.

Other programs include job training which can consist of helping with resumes, resume cover letter writing, social media etiquette, and more.

Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier is always open to donations of gently used professional clothing, monetary donations, and your time.

Clothing accepted:

Interview-appropriate suits

Blouses

Slacks

Skirts

Dresses

Blazers

Jackets

Work-appropriate shoes

Jewelry

Scarves.

Handbags (briefcases, portfolios, or work-appropriate handbags)

Donations are accepted at 1520 N. Hearn Ave. Suite 108 every Monday from 11 am to 4 pm. Clothing must be clean and on hangers.

Volunteers provide their time and skills to the women who are entering or re-entering the workforce. You are encouraged to volunteer two hours per month. If you would like to volunteer contact Romanethia Brown at 318-674-3510.