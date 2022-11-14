SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army provides our community holiday assistance, disaster services, shelters, a family store, and much more, but they also focus on veterans.

The Salvation Army helps by providing transitional housing for up to six months to men and women who have served our country and need help getting back on their feet. The Salvation Army also provides help for those suffering from PTSD and drug or alcohol addiction. Financial education is also offered, as well as help finding employment.

They could not do this work without help from the public. They say a $25 donation helps provide one veteran with a week of counseling. If you can’t make a financial donation but would like to help, they have people come in and do activities with the vets or just come have coffee with them.

If you are a vet or know one who needs help getting on their feet contact our local Salvation Army at 318-424-3200, and ask for veterans services.