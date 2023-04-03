SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Larry Ryan also known as Loveable Larry Ryan is a radio host with the longest-running daily radio show in ArkLaTex.

Larry was born and raised in Marshalltown, Iowa, and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is a father, and grandfather and was married to the love of his life Suzy Ryan for 49 years.

Source: KTAL/KMSS staff

Larry worked for a radio station in Chicago, Illinois when he got an offer in 1964 to work at KEEL radio in Shreveport for thirty-five more dollars a week. This adventure continued his 65-year-old legacy and career in Shreveport-Bossier City.

His colleagues have named Larry as “radio royalty” but his most memorable work is doing good for the community. “Raised enough money so they can put that money down and buy the Hilman House,” shared Ryan.

Larry is also a founding member of the Krewe of Centaur and was named King of Centaur XXV in 2015-2016.

Source: Krewe of Centaur

Larry was nominated by KTAL NBC 6/ KMSS FOX 33/ KSHV 45 and KTALnews.com for the 2023 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) Lifetime Achievement Award in the radio category.

The Prestige Awards is sponsored annually by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters to recognize outstanding achievements by Louisiana radio and television broadcasters. This competition was established to encourage the highest standards of reporting, community service, and production creativity.

The 2023 Prestige Awards was held Friday, March 24th, 2023 at the Marriott in Baton Rouge, LA. and Larry Ryan was honored by all with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement-Radio award.

“I am very honored but still have more to do,” stated Larry.

Larry says he will retire one day, but for now, he needs a reason to get out of bed and is having fun doing radio. He says if it weren’t fun he wouldn’t keep doing it. To find out more about the Ryan Radio program visit online or on Facebook.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com