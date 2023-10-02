SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport author remembers her inspiration and childhood memories from visiting Shreve Memorial Library.

Author Kayvion Lewis grew up in Shreveport. As a little girl, she would go to the Shreve Memorial Library Broadmoor Branch. Her love for books grew, but the idea of being an author came much later.

She enjoyed having the librarians recommend her books, and she remembers librarian Ranee Lewis. Ranee hired Kayvion years later; she interacted with so many children she didn’t remember her from then, but she was totally impressed with Lewis.

Lewis was hired and worked in the young adult book section. The story goes that one night, on a slow shift, she and another co-worker talked, and Lewis said I should write a book.

This year, she released Thieves Gambit through Penguin Random House. The book is published in over twenty languages, and the rights have been sold to make a motion picture.

Lionsgate won the rights to the movie, and Lewis will serve as an executive producer.

To say her family at the library where she once worked is happy and excited for her is an understatement. Ranee Terry, who had no idea she had inspired Lewis as a child, expressed that she is honored and humbled, and that is why she loves being a librarian to touch someone’s life, hopefully.

Now she knows she has.

