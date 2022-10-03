SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Roxy the bulldog is a forty-seven-pound certified therapy dog for Shriners Children’s Hospital. This extraordinary dog can help calm kids, aid their pain, and help them go move farther in their physical therapy journey.

Roxy’s mama, Sheri Williams was a critical care nurse but could not continue that career because of health issues. Roxy not only helps motivate and excite the children but gets Sheri back into the hospital environment.

After a physician in Mississippi recommendation, the Pendley family came to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Fourteen-year-old J.T. Pendley has a condition that causes a gait that affects his walking. The family said Shriners had been nothing short of amazing.

According to hospital staff, Roxy makes a difference not only with the kids, but she brightens up the staff’s day as well.

Roxy, the bulldog is also a social media sensation. She has just under 30,000 followers on Instagram and 45,000 on Tiktok, with 1.3 million likes. You can also find her on Facebook.