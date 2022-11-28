SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-For many years the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary raised money with their Purses for a Purpose fundraiser. It was so successful they simply did not have enough volunteers to keep that fundraiser going. So, the Salvation Army got creative and has hosted the Red Kettle Run for the last two years.

The Red Kettle run is on Saturday, December 3, 2022, and consists of a 1/2 mile fun run, 5K, 10K, or 5k group walk. You can even be a sleep-in supporter. There will be awards and door prizes that will begin at 9:30 am. Breakfast will be served plus its pet friendly so bring out your furry friends to help support this event. To sign up CLICK HERE.

The money raised by the women’s auxiliary is used to support programs within the Salvation Army of their choosing. According to Robin Merkle the auxiliary’s president, in the past, they have used the money to replace the flooring at the Boys and Girls Club, painted at the Merkle Center, and provide meals, snacks, and much more.

Merkle states they are a service organization, so they go out and help at The Boys and Girls Club by providing snacks, helping with activities, and tutoring students.

Back at the Merkle Center they at times serve meals, especially in emergency situations and they generally help wherever they are needed.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary functions as a fundraising and volunteer service group. Membership is open to all women in the community.

If you are interested in being a member of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary visit their Facebook page. You can also directly contact Jennifer Stephens at 318-424-3200 Ext. 23 or by email at Jennifer_Stephens@uss.salvationarmy.org.