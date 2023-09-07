SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Providence House has been helping homeless families with children for over 35 years and is the only shelter in Northwest Louisiana that focuses on families.

Providence House aims to provide long-term solutions to break the homeless cycle. They provide many programs to support their mission, from emergency rental assistance to workforce development.

Their education center needed a new roof quickly and estimated the cost would be thirty thousand dollars. Co-owner Eugene Enevoldson of Cypress Solar and Roofing of Bossier City was visiting the Providence House and recognized that they needed a new roof. Enevoldson approached Verni Howard, Providence House Center Director, wanting to help.

“We put together a golf tournament to raise the funds to actually put the roof on,” said Enevoldson.

Eugene said he wanted the thirty thousand dollars they would have spent on the roof for the education center to give back to educating families and rehabilitation.

Cypress Solar and Roofing, along with Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply, completed the roof in just one day. With extra crew on hand, they got it done quickly so the center could go back to the vital work they do.

“When I walked in, there were women and men who were working as if it were their own home. And that’s what overwhelms us: the generosity of people,” said Verni Howard.

Howard says this is not the first time the community has blessed them, and they truly see the good in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Providence House is always looking for community support if you would like to donate or get involved with helping end homelessness.

If you know anyone or any organization doing “Something Good,” contact Lynn to have them highlighted at lvance@ktalnews.com.