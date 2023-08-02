BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northpoint Community Church delivered uniforms to Bossier High for students who are in need.

It all started eleven years ago when the church realized there was a need in their community. Some children were in need of uniforms and school supplies, especially those in the district’s homeless program for students.

The church and its members started collecting and donating, and now they serve nine schools in the Bossier Parish Schools. To date, they say they have provided over 19,000 school uniforms.

This year they will serve over 4,000 students by providing 2,800 uniforms, 1,400 sweatshirts, and more. The church’s mission for this project is to restore dignity to students one uniform at a time and to make teachers heroes.

Bossier High Principal Michele Tugwell was overcome with emotion at the generous donations. She said the students are like her children and she would never want to send her child to school not ready to learn and this helps keep students’ minds on learning.