SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noble Savage has been a premier downtown spot since 1996 and is now set to reopen again this week. The legendary establishment under new ownership will have the same feel and new upgrades.

New owner and managing partner Elizabeth Walkoviak says although they are renovating it, and will still feel like legendary Noble Savage. Things will just be prettier and fresher.

It’s a place for music lovers, foodies, live performances, and activities like pool tables. Live performances will continue to be a big part of the establishment and the Dirty Redd jam sessions will now be on Wednesdays.

New executive chef Brandon Sooter, has created an enhanced menu that will appeal to the community’s hungry appetites. Lunch and dinner will be served and also after dinner hours, sharable snacks will be available.

From wild game menu specials to a perfectly made old-fashioned, and vast beer and quality liquor selection The Noble Savage has something for everyone that is searching for that new and different experience.

Come enjoy a delicious, quality meal paired perfectly with a one-of-a-kind specialty cocktail made with house-infused liquor. Then after dinner stay and enjoy the sounds of local musicians from inside and outside thanks to our large garage window and cozy sidewalk cafe. Come see what makes a place legendary at The Noble Savage!

The opening date for the legendary downtown hangout is set for Wednesday, September 21st. Noble Savage is located at 417 Texas Street between Edwards Street and Marshall Street.

